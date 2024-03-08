Boston Bruins trade for 3-time Stanley Cup champion forward, veteran defenseman ahead playoffs

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins traded for a three-time Stanley Cup champion forward and a veteran defenseman on Friday in moves that bolster their roster ahead of the playoffs.

The team first acquired forward Pat Maroon from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Luke Toporowski and a 2026 sixth-round conditional draft pick, according to General Manager Don Sweeney.

Maroon, 35, has appeared in 49 games with Minnesota this season, recording four goals and 12 assists for 16 points.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 07: Pat Maroon #14 of the Tampa Bay Lightning hoists the Stanley Cup after the 1-0 victory against the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five to win the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on July 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-3, 234-pound bruiser has skated in 778 career NHL games with Minnesota, Tampa Bay, St. Louis, New Jersey, Edmonton and Anaheim. He has totaled 121 goals and 183 assists for 304 points in those games.

Maroon brings loads of experience to a Boston team that’s seeking to win its first championship since 2011. The Missouri native has played on Stanley Cup winning teams in 2019, 2020, and 2021, and has 150 career playoff games under his belt.

Sweeney noted that the sixth-round conditional draft pick is only transferred if Maroon plays at least one playoff game for the Bruins this season.

In a second deal announced just before Friday’s 3 p.m. deadline, Sweeney said the team had acquired defenseman Andrew Peeke from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defenseman Jakub Zboril and a 2027 third-round draft pick.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Columbus Blue Jackets v New York Islanders ELMONT, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 07: Andrew Peeke #2 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on December 07, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Peeke, 25, has appeared in 23 games with Columbus this season, recording one goal and seven assists for eight points.

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound blueliner has skated in 218 career NHL games, all with the Blue Jackets, totaling 10 goals and 32 assists for 42 points.

Boston currently sits second in the Eastern Conference, trailing the first-place Florida Panthers by just a single point.

