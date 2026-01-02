Boston Bruins Jeremy Swayman, Charlie McAvoy named to Team USA for 2026 Winter Olympics

BOSTON — Boston Bruins Jeremy Swayman and Charlie McAvoy have been named to Team USA’s roster for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan.

Swayman, 27, appeared in 218 career NHL games, all with Boston, posting an overall record of 116-72-24 with a 2.61 goals against average and a .910 save percentage.

He ranks sixth in franchise history in save percentage.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound goaltender has played in 28 games this season for the Bruins, compiling a 15-10-2 record with a 2.84 goals against average and a .904 save percentage.

Swayman was named to the 2024 NHL All-Star roster, earning the first All-Star selection of his career.

The Anchorage, Alaska native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Swayman went undefeated in seven games at the 2025 IIHF World Championship with Team USA, earning a gold medal and posting a 1.69 goals against average and a .921 save percentage.

He was also selected to represent the United States at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. Previously, Swayman played for the United States at the 2022 World Championship and was part of the bronze-winning team at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Charlie McAvoy was signed to the Bruins in 2017. He appeared in 50 games for Boston during the 2024-25 season, recording seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points.

The 6-foot-1, 213-pound defenseman led all Bruins skaters in average ice time, logging 23:40 per game. Over eight NHL seasons, all with Boston, McAvoy has played in 504 career games, totaling 60 goals and 240 assists for 300 points.

Internationally, McAvoy served as an alternate captain for Team USA at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

He previously represented the United States at two IIHF World Championships (2017, 2018), earning a bronze medal in 2018, where he tallied nine points in six games.

It’s the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014.

The United States hasn’t won a gold medal in men’s hockey since the 1980 “Miracle On Ice” in Lake Placid, New York.

The Olympic Games begin on February 4th with the opening ceremonies on February 6th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group