Boston Bruins announce All-Centennial Team

The list of great players that have worn Boston’s black and gold is storied. But to celebrate their 100th season, the Bruins recently whittled down the list to the 20 greatest players in franchise history.

Forwards

Patrice Bergeron- A six-time Selke winner and a 2011 Stanley Cup champion, the Bruins’ 26th captain is one of the most decorated two-way players in hockey history.

Johnny Bucyk- The franchise leader in goals scored, ‘Chief’ won two titles as one of the veterans of the Big Bad Bruins team of the 1970s and served as team captain in two different stints.

Wayne Cashman- A fellow Big Bad Bruin, Cashman recorded 277 goals and 516 assists in 1,027 career games. In 1983 Cashman became the first Bruin to ever play 1,000 career games sporting the spoked B.

Bill Cowley- A two-time MVP, Cowley lifted the Bruins to two Cups in 1939 and 1941 and retired as the league’s all-time assist and points leader.

Phil Esposito - ‘Espo’ lead the NHL in goals scored in five different years as the offensive engine of the hard-nosed and defensive-minded Bruins teams of the 1970s. Esposito won the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player in 1969 and 1974.

David Krejci- #46 played the role of first-line center understudy most of his time in Boston but shined when the lights were brightest, leading the league in playoff scoring during the Bruins’ Stanley Cup runs in 2011 and 2013.

Brad Marchand- Boston’s current captain and another 2011 Cup champ, Marchand has appeared in 948 career games, recording 372 goals and 491 assists for 863 points. He is also the all-time franchise leader in overtime goals and shorthanded scores.

Rick Middleton- One of six players to score 50 goals in a season, ‘Nifty’ Rick Middleton led the Bruins in goals-scored in six straight seasons.

Cam Neely- Registering 590 points in only 525 career games, Neely’s offensive prowess never resulted in a championship run as a player, but as Team President in 2011, helped bring the Cup back home to Boston for the first time in 39 years.

Terry O’Reilly- ‘Taz’ appeared in 891 career games, recording 204 goals and 402 assists for 606 points and is one of just five players to have led the team in points and penalty minutes.

David Pastrnak- Only one of two Bruins to put up a 60-goal season, in 2020 Pasta became the first Bruins to win the Rocket Richard Trophy as the league’s top goal scorer.

Milt Schmidt- The only person in club history to serve the team as player, captain, coach and general manager, ‘Mr. Bruin’ was a part of four different Bruins cup-winning teams. Schmidt won the Hart Trophy in 1951.

Defensemen

Ray Bourque- The NHL’s all-time leading scorer among defensemen, Bourque was selected to 18 All-Star Games in Boston and won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman in 1987, 1988, 1990, 1991 and 1994.

Zdeno Chara - Team captain from 2006-2020, the Cup has never been raised higher than when ‘Big Z’ raised Lord Stanley on Vancouver’s ice.

Dit Clapper- The first Bruins to play 20 season in a Boston sweater, Clapper is the only Bruin to play on three championship teams.

Bobby Orr- #4 won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP in Boston’s 1970 and 1972 runs to the Cup. A three-time MVP, Orr recorded 264 goals in 631 career games. But none bigger than his high-flying goal against the St Louis Blues in Game 7 of the 1970 Cup Final.

Brad Park - In his eight years with the team, Brad Park led all Bruins defensemen in goals, assists and points

Eddie Shore- A member of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s inaugural class, won the Hart Trophy four times and recorded 103 goals and 176 assists for 279 points

Goalies

Frank Brimsek- The Bruins’ Stanley Cup-winning backstop in 1939 and 1941, Brimsek won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender in 1939 and 1942.

Gerry Cheevers- Cheevers won two Stanley Cup championships with Boston, in 1970 and 1972 and recorded a career record of 227-104-76 with a 2.89 goals against average and 26 shutouts

