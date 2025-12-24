Boston 25 podcast examines Brown University, MIT shootings

DEDHAM, Mass. — The days that unfolded at Brown University and in Brookline shocked our area.

Two Brown Students and an MIT professor were killed, and 9 people were hurt, and the suspected shooter, Claudio Neves Valente found dead in a Salem, NH storage unit.

In a Boston 25 News podcast, Investigative reporter Ted Daniel, reporter Bob Ward, and Kroll Security Analyst Dan Linskey tell the story of the fast-moving case, all the way to the latest news, that in the weeks before the mass shooting in Providence, a Brown University custodian saw Neves Valente lurking and loitering around the Barus and Holley building and that he even reported it to security, but no one followed up.

“There was no action taken with that. It was basically see something, say something, do nothing. That’s a problem,” Kroll Security Analyst Dan Linskey said.

“The custodian thought he was doing the right thing, but that information just stopped. To me it looks like a complete lapse in security Brown university is going to have a problem going forward,“ I said.

“The liability in all this. If red flags were raised and they just dismissed them, that is a huge problem,” Ted Daniel said.

Neve-Valente and MIT Professor Nuno Loureiro graduated together from the same physics program in Lisbon, Portugal

But in the US, Neves-Valente dropped out of Brown University, while Nuno Loureiro became one of the world’s leading experts in nuclear fusion.

It’s not yet known if the shootings and Brown and Brookline were the result of a personal vendetta.

“What are we thinking? A grudge or something like that? That doesn’t make sense to me,” Ted Daniel said.

“It appears to be a long held grudge against Brown University and the MIT professor. Almost like a Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, a situation like that,” I observed.

“If those are the feelings he had, I’m sure they are expressed elsewhere. I’m sure his internet search history will show his planning and thinking about these events going forward,” Linskey said.

