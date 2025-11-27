Boston 25 News Holiday Consumer Special

BOSTON — As the holiday season arrives, Boston 25 knows stretching every dollar matters!

In this 30 minute special, anchor Cayle Thompson shares way to get deals, save money, and more.

Planning to travel? We’ll show you how to avoid scams at the airport and fly in the best seats for less.

Plus, 25 Investigates shares important information about drug label safety and fights to get money back for our viewers when surprise gas bills hit.

From counterfeit car seats to retiring early, these Boston 25 reports will have useful information for every member of your family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group