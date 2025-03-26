Bomb threats at multiple Shaw’s stores under investigation, police say

CANTON, Mass. — Bomb threats at multiple Shaw’s grocery store locations on Wednesday are under investigation, authorities said.

The Canton Police Department confirmed that officers are conducting an investigation into a threat received by the Shaw’s in Cobb Corner at 95 Washington Street.

“Multiple Shaw’s locations in the area have received similar bomb threats,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Canton police urged the public to avoid the area around Cobb Corner.

“As we wait for mutual aid assistance, we ask you to avoid the area until the investigation is complete,” the department added.

Police in two New Hampshire towns were also investigating bomb threats at Shaw’s stores.

Officers and a state police bomb squad swept the Shaw’s in the Hooksett Village Shops in Hooksett, determing that the threat was not credible.

The Hooksett store reopned shortly after noon.

Another threat prompted the evacuation of a Shaw’s on Lafayette Road in the Granite State town of North Hampton, WMUR-TV reported.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

