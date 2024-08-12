Boil water advisory issued in North Attleborough after bacteria found in raw samples, officials say

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — North Attleborough residents are advised to boil water after bacteria was found in the town’s routine water samples.

According to health officials, water samples collected on Monday from the raw part of the water system and treatment facility tested positive for enterococci, which are indicators of the presence of fecal material or other disease-causing agents in water.

DPW immediately notified the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), which determined that a boil water advisory was necessary out of an abundance of caution.

Officials say the advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

The town says they’ll collect additional water samples and send them to a new lab for testing.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the North Attleborough Department of Public Works at 508-695-7790.

For more information about boil water advisory and the DEP notice, visit the Town of North Attleborough’s Boil Water FAQ page at www.nattleboro.com/754/Boil-Water-Advisory .

