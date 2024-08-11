Body of woman pulled from pond in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass — The body of a woman who drowned was pulled from a Taunton pond Saturday.

Taunton police and firefighters responded to Bunk Pond around 4:30 p.m. for the reported drowning.

The woman’s body was recovered by the North Bristol County and SEMLEC dive teams.

Massachusetts State, Environmental Police and other agencies also assisted in the search.

