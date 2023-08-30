Body of missing man found in Neponset River in Boston’s Hyde Park, state police say

BOSTON — The body of a missing man was found in the Neponset River in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood on Wednesday, after crews began searching for the man earlier this week, state police said.

Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team found the body in a section of the river near the Dana Avenue Bridge at approximately 1:10 p.m.

Investigators believe the body is that of a missing 60-year-old man from a nearby homeless encampment.

Troopers began searching for the missing man on Monday morning after two other men who lived with him in the encampment found the missing man’s walker and other personal items along the shoreline of the river near B Street in Hyde Park, state police said.

Emergency responders were called to the area of B Street near Hyde Park Avenue and Grantley Street just before 7:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a person in the Mother Brook stream, according to Boston Police.

The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Boston Fire Department Dive Team recovered the body on Wednesday.

An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing by the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County with assistance from the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the State Police-Milton Barracks.

