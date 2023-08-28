Water search underway in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood

BOSTON — There is a heavy emergency presence in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood on Monday morning as crews conduct a water search.

Officers and firefighters were called to the area of B Street near Hyde Park Avenue and Grantley Street just before 7:30 a.m. for a report of a person in the Mother Brook stream, according to the Boston Police Department.

Video from the scene showed Boston EMS assisting Boston police and Boston fire in the water search.

The public is being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

