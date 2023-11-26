Body found in well after Avon first responders renew search for man missing since September

AVON, Mass — Search crews retrieved a body from a well in Avon Saturday night hours after renewing the search for a man missing since September.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office told Boston 25 that the body was found in a well in the area of East High Street.

There were no obvious signs of trauma on the body, the Norfolk DA’s office said.

The DA’s office said a tentative ID was made at the scene but will not be made official until later tonight.

A town spokesperson says the search for the man was focused on an old well in a heavily wooded area of the property that had previously been searched.

On Wednesday, Avon police posted on Facebook that they were searching for 45-year-old Keith McKechnie after he went missing on September 7.

McKechnie is described as 5′09″ about275 lbs., with a long deadlock hairstyle and a full brown/gray beard. He often wears a tie-dyed t-shirt

The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston where an autopsy will be performed in the next few days.

More details will be released as they are made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

