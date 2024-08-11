Body of 23-year-old woman pulled from pond in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass — The body of a 23-year-old woman who drowned was pulled from a Taunton pond Saturday.

Taunton police and firefighters responded to Bunk Pond around 4:30 p.m. for the reported drowning.

The body of Elfreda Nenen Yovonie, a Taunton resident was recovered shortly before 7 p.m. by the North Bristol County and SEMLEC dive teams.

At this time, the drowning is not believed to be suspicious, the DA says.

The incident is under investigation.

