Block Island Fire Department rescues cow stuck in pond

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. — The Block Island Fire Department made an unusual rescue on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened on Sunday, January 4 around 1:19 p.m.

Officials said they received a call early that afternoon for a cow stuck in a pond off West Side Road.

Crews made quick work to utilize the ice rescue equipment to get the cow out of the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

