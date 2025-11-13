Bill proposed would eliminate sports betting advertisements during televised game

BOSTON — Lawmakers discussed changes to sports betting on Wednesday at the State House. State Sen. John Keenan presented S. 302 to the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies. He calls it the ‘Bettor Health Act" and looks to make big changes to the sports betting industry. It would eliminate advertisements for sports betting during a televised game, as well as ban in-game prop bets.

“When I voted to legalize sports betting, I never thought it would become what it is. We unleashed an industry that now promotes betting on anything and everything imaginable,” Sen. Keenan said. “I deeply regret my vote, and I want to publicly apologize to those who lost the opportunity to sit and watch a game just for the enjoyment of the game. I want to apologize to those who lost loved ones to suicide because of gambling issues.”

Keenan says the easy access to online sports books is creating a problem for some people who are becoming addicted to gambling. The addiction is taking a toll on their mental health, home life and work.

“Sports betting is spinning out of control,” he said. “Bettors quietly suffer from higher rates of suicide, divorce and job loss.”

The Commonwealth has brought in more than $315M in tax revenue since sports betting was legalized at the beginning of 2023. This bill would also require betting companies to double their payments to the public health trust fund in Massachusetts.

“In the past it’s I’m betting on this game the Super Bowl that’s happening in two weeks and now as you’re catching the game you can bet on the game and ‘oh I lost that money I better make that money up now.’ I do like a free market, but I feel the game has changed,” Boston resident Craig Cochran said.

The sports books target their product to young men specifically. A young man named Dane said he likes to place a wager on sports two or three times a week.

“I’ve got friends back home who likely overdo it and they’re losing the fun of it when they’re really emotional,” Dane said. “I think people overestimate how bad it actually is, it’s just the advertising is so excessive. You almost feel like you have to in some ways.”

The bill was only discussed on Wednesday. Boston 25 will let you know if it gains enough support to be up for a vote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group