Bicyclist struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Mass. city, DA says

FALL RIVER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on the South Coast of Massachusetts on Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a bicyclist on Stafford Road in Fall River around 5:15 p.m. found a 34-year-old man seriously injured in the roadway, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, 34-year-old Jordyn Lyttle, of Fall River, was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Initial investigation revealed that Mr. Lyttle was riding a bicycle on Stafford Road when he was struck from behind by a green 2005 Subaru Legacy that fled the scene,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office said in a statement.

A second vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene, authorities noted.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Fall River police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

