Ben Affleck teases ‘cringey’ Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial

Mass. — Dunkin’ is debuting a new commercial for the Super Bowl featuring a cast of prominent 1990s sitcom stars.

The advertisement includes appearances by Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Jason Alexander, and Ben Affleck.

The teaser for the commercial aired Sunday night during the Grammy Awards as part of the lead-up to Super Bowl week.

The campaign marks a collaboration between former “Friends” and “Seinfeld” cast members for the beverage brand.

The commercial brings together several of the most recognizable actors from the 1990s sitcom era.

Aniston and LeBlanc starred together for 10 seasons on “Friends,” while Alexander is best known for his role on “Seinfeld.”

Affleck, who has starred in previous Dunkin’ campaigns, promises the advertisement will be ‘cringeworthy’.

The full commercial is scheduled to air during the Super Bowl.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

