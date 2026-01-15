Beloved Mass. eatery opens 2nd location at Patriot Place in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. — Angel’s Café has officially opened its second location at Patriot Place, bringing its popular lineup of fresh breakfast, hand‑crafted Middle Eastern dishes, and daily brewed coffee to the shopping and entertainment destination.

The new location joins the North Marketplace, situated alongside Achilito’s Taqueria and across from Tavolino, expanding Angel’s Café’s footprint beyond its flagship location in Sharon.

Angel’s Café is known for its emphasis on high‑quality, natural ingredients. The menu features fresh produce, premium meats and dairy products free from MSG and preservatives, and house‑made specialties such as falafel, shakshuka, sabich, and hummus.

Everything is made from scratch, staying true to the brand’s focus on healthy, flavorful meals.

“We’re incredibly excited to open our newest location at Patriot Place,” said Ohad Angel, Owner of Angel’s Café. “We work around the clock to make the freshest and healthiest food crafted from scratch with organic ingredients and look forward to sharing our flavorful dishes and delicious coffee with our new Patriot Place guests.”

Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place, welcomed the addition.

“Angel’s Cafe encapsulates everything we look for in a Patriot Place dining destination: fresh ingredients, vibrant flavors and a commitment to serving healthy and delicious food,” Earley said. “We’re thrilled to officially welcome them and look forward to sharing their incredible menu with our guests.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group