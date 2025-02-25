Belmont Police investigating crime scene on Pearson Rd

BELMONT, Mass. — Belmont Police spent hours overnight investigating a crime scene on Pearson Road.

Crews taped off the road investigators searched the area.

Our Boston 25 photographer on the scene captured video of several evidence markers and at least one bullet casing on the ground.

It wasn’t well-lit, so investigators had flashlights on their heads as they searched.

Boston 25 News reached out to Belmont Police, we’re told the chief will be giving us more information this morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

