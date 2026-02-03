Bellingham man arrested after allegedly making bomb threats to hospital, transportation hub

BELLINGHAM, MASS. — A 42-year-old male from Bellingham was taken into custody this morning after allegedly making two bomb threats to critical infrastructure locations within Massachusetts.

According to police, the threats targeted a hospital and a critical transportation hub.

Police say the information was immediately relayed to the appropriate agencies with jurisdiction over the affected facilities so they could respond and take necessary precautions. Bellingham police then began an investigation into the source of the calls, and determined they originated from a cellular device in Bellingham.

Working in coordination with the Milford Police Department and the Commonwealth Fusion Center, search and arrest warrants were obtained for a residence in town and for the suspect allegedly involved.

At around 11:15 this morning, with the assistance of Milford police, Bellingham police took the male into custody without incident.

Bellingham police say that due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no information will be released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group