Before buying your groceries, check out an app called Flipp

ATLANTA — If you’re flipping out like all of us are by high grocery prices, you should know about Flipp.

It’s an app that I go to every time I’m looking to buy groceries, because it allows me in one app to see the sales from all different stores, and not just traditional grocers.

It can be dollar stores, discount stores, whatever is in your area. You’re able to see the local ads and go through them on your phone.

And every time that I’m trying to decide on my grocery shopping, I start at Flipp. This is because, even if I’m not going to go to five stores, I want to see if the items on sale where I am shopping really are a sale, or a non-sale.

A sale, in other words, means that the price is really, really great.

Before I buy that item at the place I’m intending to go, maybe I pass. Or, maybe I decide to go to a second store to pick up the really great deals they’ve got.

It’s your money.

