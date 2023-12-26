‘Beautiful to witness’: Outpouring of support for Southie business robbed before Christmas

BOSTON — A Southie business owner is feeling the Christmas spirit this year after her business was robbed during the peak holiday season.

Colleen Dunleavy, co-owner of Love Child on West Broadway, said the crime at her flower and bottle shop traumatized the employee who was working at the time.

The unarmed suspect only got away with several bottles back on Friday night, three days before Christmas.

Dunleavy was eating with her husband at Capo, one block away, when she found out about it.

“To have this violation, especially at Christmas, is really unfortunate,” she said. “It was a very scary thing for her to go through.”

A complete stranger at Capo overhead what had just happened at Love Child and took it upon himself to alert the community on Facebook.

“A young couple, taking a chance, opening and trying to make a small business work,” he wrote. “For those of us who grew up here, if a neighbor was in need, we all responded.”

He called on others to show their support to the small business to counter the disheartening crime and uplift the business owner’s spirits.

“Whether it’s tomorrow, or sometime in the near future, I ask that you do the same,” stated the post. “Good prevails over Evil, every time!”

Dunleavy credits the compassionate gesture for the record breaking sales day that her business experienced on Christmas Eve.

Love Child has also been inundated with community kindness, including messages and visits from people who have shown they truly care.

“It’s just been beautiful to witness. I was waterworks all day Saturday seeing people come in,” added Dunleavy. “It’s just so kind, and it’s been truly amazing.”

Dunleavy believes the masked suspect who stole from her store may have been casing the area with a second person earlier in the day.

Boston Police responded after the larceny and are still investigating.

No arrests had been made as of Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

