Barricaded suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot after opening fire on officers in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A barricaded suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after police say he opened fire on officers in North Andover on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to 416 Waverley Road shortly before 10 p.m. after a resident called 911 to report an armed family member who was suffering from a mental health episode, according to the North Andover Police Department.

As law enforcement arrived at the home, the armed suspect fired a round at an officer’s cruiser, resulting in metal shards striking him in the head, police said. That officer has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Responding officers retreated and took cover after the gunshot was fired and a NEMLEC SWAT unit was called to the scene. When the SWAT team took control of the standoff, the suspect ignored orders to leave the home and continued to shoot out of the front and rear windows of the house, according to police.

The 36-year-old suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, was found dead “several hours” later from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police issued a shelter-in-place order for the neighborhood while the tense standoff unfolded.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

