WATCH: Police help wayward seal back to ocean in ‘unusual sight’ on Cape Cod

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — In what police are calling “a rather unusual sight,” officers in Provincetown helped a wayward seal back into the ocean Saturday night after finding it on a busy roadway.

Police say a fully grown adult grey seal was spotted wandering in the roadway near the AWOL Hotel around 9 p.m. The seal apparently got turned around in the marsh area after the tide had gone out.

Fearing for the seal’s safety, Sergeant Christopher Landry, Sergeant Jennifer Nolette, Officer Jane Grigoriadis, and Officer Michael McCauley guided the animal under a guardrail and back toward the beach.

Video shows the seal hopping off the road and into the marsh.

Authorities say the seal wasn’t injured and returned to its natural habitat without issues.

