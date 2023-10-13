Snake found in closet of Cape Cod home

ORLEANS, Mass. — One Cape Cod resident got a slithering surprise while walking toward their wardrobe Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a residence to help remove a “very large” snake from a closet, according to Orleans Police. The serpent allegedly entered through the home’s doggy door and coiled itself into the closet.

Police were able to transport the snake safely out of the house and release it into the woods.

The snake is believed to be a Black Racer, which is a non-venomous snake native to the North American region.

“Not something you see every day in Orleans,” police wrote in a social media post.

