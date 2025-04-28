Police: Priest charged with OUI after crashing into large rocks, fence, in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Officers arrested a Centerville priest for allegedly on Friday for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a fence.

29-year-old Christopher Hughes is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation.

Hughes is employed as a priest at Our Lady of Victory Church in Centerville, according to an arrest report.

Yarmouth Police say officers responding to a call for a motor vehicle crashed into a fence in the area of Route 6A and Mill Lane around 9:21 p.m. say it appeared the vehicle had hit several large rocks, a bush, and then a fence before resting in the roadway on the wrong side.

Hughes reportedly approached the responding office and told him that his mom called and he got scared, causing him to swerve into a fence while trying to answer the call.

Police say Hughes smelled like alcohol, had glassy eyes, slurred speech, and also had difficulty maintaining his balance while walking.

According to the arrest report, Hughes confirmed he had two whiskey drinks while out to dinner and then went to a friend’s house. He claimed he had his last drink at 6 p.m.

Hughes took a field sobriety test, which he allegedly failed. He was arrested and transported to Yarmouth Police headquarters for operating under the influence after refusing a preliminary breath test.

While at the Yarmouth Police Department, he agreed to take a breathalyzer and blew a .17, according to the arrest report.

Hughes was arraigned on Monday morning.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Our Lady of Victory Church for comment.

