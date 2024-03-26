Mass Maritime Academy virtual vessel simulator recreates Baltimore port

BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. — Many mariners are trained right here in Massachusetts, at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay. They have a unique simulator to put cadets through the paces of navigating the waterways.

“Your exercise has been started,” said an electronic voice. “And, now the ship is moving,” said Captain Mike Burns.

The Massachusetts Maritime Academy’s bridge simulator shows a view of cruising from the port, also with a view from the container ship’s bridge.

“The layout is pretty typical for what you would find on a large ocean-going vessel,” said Captain Burns pointing around the bridge.

The simulator is how future mariners are trained before taking their skills to the water. The instructor can determine the type of vessel, time of day, weather, and obstacles.

“The first thought in my mind was certainly the wellbeing of the crew and anybody who may have been on board the bridge,” Captain Burns said of the Baltimore bridge collapse. He says he won’t speculate on what may have happened.

“It takes a lot of time to stop, to turn. It’s very affected by the wind,” said Captain Burns. “In close proximity like that, there are certainly emergency generators and a crew of engineers working furiously to get that power restored as quick as possible, but it is a very dire situation if you were to lose power.”

The simulator can generate exercises for ports throughout the world. Baltimore and Boston are very different harbors. Both handle a wide variety of ships.

“It’s narrow channels approaching both cities meaning there’s not necessarily a whole lot of water on either side or beneath its keel,” Captain Burns said.

Some of those trained on the simulator could eventually become a harbor pilot. They board the incoming vessels to help the crew bring in the ship. “Those harbor pilots are extremely experienced mariners with years or even decades of experience not only operating ships but having expert local knowledge of that port.”

Captain Burns expects whatever comes out of the investigation into Baltimore will be used as a lesson for the cadets.

