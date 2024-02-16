Falling ice shatters driver’s windows crossing the Sagamore

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Drivers always look ahead but will now be looking up when crossing the Sagamore after an ice-shattering experience Thursday.

“You do look up a lot more,” said Mike, a driver who uses the Sagamore.

“It had to be a very large piece of ice,” said Mark Rountree, who is the GM for Hyundai of Plymouth.

A big chunk of ice fell from high on the Sagamore and came crashing into the windshield of one of his employees.

“Good news is he was able to maintain control of the car and slowly pull off the bridge,” said Rountree.

The ice smashed the glass making it tough to drive. ”He could barely see out the windshield he had to peak around the driver’s side there in order to drive the vehicle off the bridge,” he said.

And the glass went everywhere.

“But you can see all the shards all over the dash,” said Rountree.

Amazingly, the driver who was on an errand to pick up a customer’s key was not hurt.

He’s perfectly fine. Shaken but no injury whatsoever,” said Rountree.

The auto body owner where the Hyundai sits has seen a lot but never this.

“The majority of them are tree limbs falling on cars or plenty of deer hit but usually not ice falling… that’s unusual,” said Mike Murphy, who owns New England Details Autobody in Kingston.

Drivers who routinely cross the Sagamore tell Boston 25 they’ll now be on the lookout.

Always, I did today when I drove to Plymouth. So, I’ll definitely be looking up,” said Deb Welaish Sutphen, a driver who crosses the Sagamore frequently.

That wasn’t the only ice incident yesterday. Another piece of falling ice also hit a different car crossing the Sagamore. Luckily, that driver was not hurt either and their car suffered minor damage.

