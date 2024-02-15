Injuries avoided after ice falling from Sagamore Bridge smashes windshield of car driving below

BOURNE, Mass — A driver was able to avoid being seriously hurt when a piece of ice plummeted down from the Sagamore Bridge and caved in their windshield.

The Toyota RAV4 was driving under the bridge around 2:24 p.m. when the catering ice fell on the car’s windshield, shattering the glass.

The car was towed away from the scene and the operator or any other drivers were uninjured, Massachusetts State Police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group