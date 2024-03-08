Bank managers in 2 Mass. towns praised for ‘great awareness’ after saving couple from costly scam

BILLERICA, Mass. — A pair of Massachusetts bank managers are being praised for their “great awareness” after police say they saved a married couple from falling victim to a costly scam.

A couple in their mid-70s, from Nashua, New Hampshire, were contacted on March 1 by an unknown individual who claimed that they needed to transfer $80,000 to a Citizen’s Bank account due to evidence of elicit images and money laundering being found on their computer, according to the Billerica Police Department.

The couple called a branch of Hanscom Federal Credit Union in Burlington and spoke with manager Kim Giammasi to request a transfer of their money into the account at Citizen’s Bank, Billerica police said. Giammasi, concerned this was a scam, told the couple that the transfer needed to be made in person.

According to police, the couple then drove to the Hanscom Federal Credit Union’s Billerica branch, where they met with manager Melody Anoli, who had already been contacted by Giamassi.

Anoli noted that the couple seemed nervous, and was not comfortable with the information provided by the couple, so she contacted Billerica police.

Billerica police say officers then responded to the bank and spoke with the couple, advising them to stop taking calls from those demanding the money because the ploy is a well-known scam going around the country.

Anoli then worked with the couple to secure their bank accounts.

“Thanks to the great awareness of both Giammasi and Anoli, and the response of the Billerica Police Department, these two members of our community did not fall victim to an attempted $80,000 scam,” Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost said. “I’d like to recognize both branch managers for their presence of mind and compassion.”

Billerica police also shared the following Federal Trade Commission tips to help residents avoid scams:

Never click on a link from an unexpected message, either through email, text, or social media message, even if it seems to come from a company you use or that is familiar.

Do not pay anyone who contacts you unexpectedly. Most companies, government agencies, or bills will not have you pay something over the phone, through a wire transfer, or email.

Make sure your electronic devices are updated regularly to help protect against viruses and malware.

If you believe you have fallen victim to a scam or are talking to someone that you believe is a scammer, report the situation to the FTC and your local law enforcement agency.

People who believe they may have fallen victim to a scam are encouraged to contact Billerica police at 978-667-1212.

