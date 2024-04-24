Bail reduced for man accused of hit-and-run road rage crash in North End, lawyer says

BOSTON — A man who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly threatening a driver he struck in a road rage crash in Boston’s North End neighborhood had his bail reduced by a judge on Tuesday.

43-year-old Paul Driscoll is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of personal injury, resisting arrest, and trespassing.

Driscoll’s lawyers, Jessica Studstill and Tanvi Verma, say their client was suffering from a mental health crisis and he looks forward to fighting the charges.

“Paul Driscoll had his exorbitant $5,000 bail reduced to $750 after a hearing at Suffolk Superior Court,” his attorneys said. “Despite official commentary to the contrary, Mr. Driscoll categorically denies having a gun during the incident in the North End.”

According to a Boston Police report, Driscoll was involved in a two-car crash on April 10 around 7:45 p.m. while attempting to perform a U-turn on Commercial Street. After striking the victim’s car, witnesses told responding officers that Driscoll yelled “I have a gun!” at the victim before fleeing towards Battery Wharf.

He was eventually found by police hiding behind a fence near the Coast Guard base and the hotel.

“He is due the presumption of innocence, and he maintains his innocence,” Driscoll’s attorneys said.

