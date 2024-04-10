‘I have a gun’: Man charged after hit-and-run crash, threatening other driver in North End

BOSTON — A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly striking a vehicle with his car while performing a U-turn in the North End, then threatening the other driver with a gun before fleeing.

43-year-old Paul Driscoll is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of personal injury, resisting arrest, and trespassing.

According to Boston Police, officers responding to the area of 450 Commercial Street around 7:45 a.m. for a report of a person with a gun found the suspect in question, later identified as Driscoll, had been involved in a two car-crash and shouted, “I have a gun!” before running off towards Battery Wharf.

Driscoll was allegedly trying to do a U-turn in his black Nissan and hit a 2022 Jeep. After being pursued “a few feet” by one of the victims, a police report says Driscoll pointed a gun toward the victim before dropping the weapon, picking it back up, and continuing running.

Officers were flagged down by a witness who stated, “Are you looking for the guy with blood all over his head?” and pointed towards the back of the Battery Wharf hotel, according to the report.

Authorities eventually found Driscoll hiding behind a barrier fence separating the Coast Guard base and the hotel.

As he was being detained, police say Driscoll had a laceration on his head and he began vomiting blood and said his back, ribs, and leg hurt. He was taken to Tufts Medical Center for further evaluation.

A witness near the Battery Wharf said Driscoll tripped on a staircase while trying to gain access to his house and then asked to come inside before being shoved out by the homeowner.

Despite several witnesses reporting Driscoll was armed during the incident, officers were unable to locate a firearm, according to the police report.

Driscoll was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Wednesday.

