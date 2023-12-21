Babies’ first Christmas! Meet the little patients at the Brigham and Women’s and Mass General NICUs

BOSTON — The littlest patients at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital are ready for Christmas.

The little helpers in training were decked out in Santa and elf costumes recently as the holiday approaches at the newborn intensive care unit.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital says this tradition began many years ago to provide families a keepsake of the care the infants received during their early days.

The hospital says it’s turned into a bright spot for both the families and the hospital community.





Babies in the Mass General for Children neonatal intensive care unit are also ready to celebrate their first holiday season.

The infants met Santa’s helper, more commonly known as Dr. Kevin Raskin, chief of the Orthopedic Oncology Service at Massachusetts General Hospital, for the first time recently and are definitely on this year’s good list.

