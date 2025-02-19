‘Avoid the area’: Serious crash shuts down part of Route 128 on North Shore, state police say

WENHAM, Mass. — A serious crash has shut down part of Route 128 on the North Shore of Massachusetts ahead of the Wednesday evening commute.

Troopers are investigating a car wreck on the northbound side of the highway in Wenham, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police said all northbound lanes at Exit 48 to Grapevine Road are closed with traffic diverted off that exit.

“Avoid the area if possible,” state police warned. “Expect significant delays.”

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

#MAtraffic Troopers investigating serious crash on Route 128 in #Wenham. ALL northbound lanes at Exit 48/Grapevine Road are closed with traffic diverted off that exit. Avoid area if possible - expect significant delays. — Massachusetts State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 19, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

