‘Avoid the area’: Large police presence in Franklin amid active investigation

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Police in the Norfolk County town of Franklin are warning residents of an “active and large” investigation that’s unfolding on Tuesday morning.

Franklin police investigation

In a social media post just before 10 a.m., the Franklin Police Department announced that there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of 1221 Pond Street.

“Avoid the area,” police wrote in the post.

Police say the investigation stems from the pursuit of a vehicle out of the neighboring community of Bellingham.

While there is currently no danger to the public, residents are urged to report suspicious activity by calling the police department’s non-emergency line at 508-528-1212.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group