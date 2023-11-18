Authorities investigating suspicious death in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, NH — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, the AG’s office announced.

According to Manchester police, a male was shot early Saturday morning in the area of 61 Lowell Street in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Around 1:12 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 61 Lowell Street for a reported motor vehicle accident.

Less than an hour later, officers were called back to the area for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was transported to the Elliott Hospital where he died hours later.

The incident is under investigation but police they there are no indications of any specific threat to the general public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

