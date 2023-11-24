Authorities investigating after woman shot to death in Cambridge on Thanksgiving morning

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot to death in Cambridge early Thanksgiving morning.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 10 Magazine Street in the city’s Central Square section around 12:30 a.m. found two people suffering from gunshot wounds near a black Tesla that was still in the roadway, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow.

Both victims, a 27-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, were taken to a Boston hospital. The woman died from her injuries, while the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Cambridge Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-349-3370.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

