Authorities investigating 2 ‘suspicious’ deaths in New Hampshire

NASHUA, N.H. — Authorities have launched an investigation into two “suspicious” deaths in Nashua, New Hampshire, officials announced early Saturday morning.

The Nashua Police Department responded to the scene of the two deaths on Maple Street, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said in a statement issued shortly after midnight.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation,” Formella said.

Nashua police confirmed that there was no threat to the public.

“There is an active investigation in the area of the Maple Street Parking Lot. There is no threat to the public at this time and we ask you to remain away from the area for the time being,” the department said in a tweet.

There were no additional details immediately available.

