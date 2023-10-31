Authorities identify woman killed in crash while riding e-bike in Hingham

HINGHAM, Mass. — Police have identified a woman who was killed in a crash while riding an electric bicycle in Hingham on Monday.

Yueyi Lin, 61, of Hingham, was killed in the crash involving an e-bike and pickup truck just after 6 a.m. Monday in the area of Rockland Street and Ringbolt Road, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

Officers responding to reports of the crash found two riders in the roadway suffering from serious injuries, according to Hingham Police.

Both e-bike riders were taken to South Shore Hospital, where Yueyi Lin later died from her injuries. The second victim was not identified.

A preliminary investigation found that the e-bike and the truck were both traveling west on Rockland when the crash occurred. Police noted that it was still dark and raining at the time.

Part of Rockland Street remained closed until 11 a.m. as crews worked at the scene.

State police detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office are helping Hingham police with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Hingham Lt. Steven Dearth.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

