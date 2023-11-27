Authorities identify woman accused of setting fire in lobby of Westboro police station

WESTBORO, Mass. — A woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say she set fire to a donation box in the lobby of the Westboro police station on Sunday night.

Theresa Abichaker, of West Roxbury, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Westboro District Court on charges including three counts of burning a public building, three counts of attempting to burn a public building, vandalizing property, and fire negligence, according to the Westboro Police Department.

Officers noticed the fire burning in the lobby of the station at 45 West Main Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. and firefighters were called to the scene after the building’s sprinkler system activated.

Shortly before the fire, Abichaker was waiting in the lobby for a ride because the vehicle she had been riding was involved in a crash, according to police.

“Officers reviewed surveillance and established the female identified as Theresa Abichaker of West Roxbury, had intentionally set a clothing donation box and its contents on fire,” the department said in a statement.

Abichaker was later arrested after a search that included multiple agencies, K9s, and a drone.

The station was evacuated as firefighters extinguished the blaze and ventilated the building. There were no reported injuries.

Abichaker was ordered held on $25,000 bail pending her court appearance.

An investigation remains ongoing.

