Authorities identify victim of apparent drowning in North Shore river

NEWBURY, Mass. — Authorities have identified a man who appears to have drowned after he got caught in the current of a river on the North Shore of Massachusetts.

Witnesses noticed the man entangled in the brush in the Parker River in Newbury in the area of Forest and River streets around 6:41 p.m. on Thursday and immediately notified authorities, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Newbury Police Chief Patty Fisher.

“One of the bystanders attempted to enter the river to reach the man but was unable to do so due to the rapid-moving current,” Tucker and Fisher said in a joint statement.

Rescue crews worked for hours to recover the man’s body after police responded to the Parker River in the area of Forest and River Street around 6:41 p.m. on Thursday. They ultimately made that recovery around midnight.

On Friday, Tucker and Fisher identified the victim as 54-year-old David Harwood, of Byfield.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Newbury police with an investigation.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

