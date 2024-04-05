Authorities identify man killed in apparent hit-and-run crash in Dighton

DIGHTON, Mass. — Authorities have identified a man who was killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash on a highway in Dighton late Thursday as the search for the driver involved continues.

An off-duty Taunton police officer was driving along Route 44 in the area of 1995 Winthrop Street around 10 p.m. when he observed an injured man in the breakdown lane near a Gulf gas station, according to the Dighton Police Department.

The victim, 57-year-old Paul DeMoura, was rushed to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where he was later pronounced dead, the Bristol District Attorney’s Office said.

“A preliminary investigation has revealed that the pedestrian victim appears to have been struck by a motor vehicle,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

Dighton police believe the man was walking along Route 44 westbound when he was hit by the vehicle, which fled the area.

Video from the scene showed multiple evidence markers in the street and the area roped off with yellow tape.

Investigators are searching for a possible Toyota of an unknown year or model in connection with the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dighton police at 508-669-6711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

