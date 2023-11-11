Attorney discusses why the Boston brothel client list remains a secret

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — This week, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston showed off an internet ad used to attract clients to a commercial sex ring. Federal investigators say they included elected officials, government contractors with security clearances, doctors, and lawyers.

Attorney Wendy Murphy specializes in representing abused women.

“We know that the driving force behind the problem is the men who are the buyers. They are the ones held accountable,” said Wendy Murphy attorney and professor at New England School of Law.

As of yet, none of the buyers are charged or named. Three Asian men, two in the Boston area, are charged with running the elaborate sex network of mainly Asian women here and in Eastern Virginia. They used apartments Watertown, Dedham, and Cambridge. The acting U.S. Attorney in Boston called them high-end brothels.

“This commercial sex ring was built on secrecy and exclusivity catering to a wealthy and well-connected clientele,” said Joshua Levy, Acting Boston U.S. Attorney.

“You think the women being abused in this circumstance feel differently when they are being abused because the guy is rich versus of poor? I mean to call it a brothel it invokes this idea of something happening above a saloon in the 1800′s,” said Murphy.

Murphy says what this case is, is sex trafficking and, holding the johns accountable will help prevent further victimization of women.

“If leave them alone and think you’ve done something good for society by breaking up these rings, what are you doing for the victims that they are going to turn to next in the other rings,” said Murphy. “If they don’t file charges, there’s really no way for is to get the name because the police will say it’s under investigation or they will claim all sorts of reasons why it’s not the public’s information.”

The affidavit says the johns are not named because the investigation is ongoing.

