Attorney of accused wife-killer Brian Walshe withdraws from case; judge approves new one

DEDHAM, Mass. — Nearly a full year after he was first arrested for his wife’s murder, Brian Walshe is still behind bars and now he needs a new lawyer.

It appears Walshe can no longer afford his high-profile defense attorney, Tracey Miner.

Walshe is accused in the mutilation death of his wife Ana Walshe last New Year’s Eve.

Walshe is also facing federal charges related for allegedly selling fake Andy Warhol paintings to a collector.

In Dedham Superior Court, Both Walshe and Miner appeared remotely as a judge accepted Walshe’s lawyer’s request to leave the case.

Walshe’s new attorney is public defender Larry Tipton.

Tipton was also in Dedham Superior Court for another high-profile client, Emmanuel Lopes.

Lopes is charged with the murders of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and bystander Vera Adams in 2018.

Lopes’ first trial ended in a mistrial in July when jurors could not reach a verdict.

Tipton was trying to convince the jury Lopes was mentally ill and not criminally responsible for the murders.

Attorney Tipton told the judge he needed more time to prepare for the new trial, scheduled for January.

Tipton said one of his expert witnesses from the first trial is now unavailable.

Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone rejected Tipton’s request.

The second trial of Emmanuel Lopes is scheduled to begin on January 8.

Brian Walshe will be back in court in early March.

