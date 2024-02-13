Local

Attention fans: Pearl Jam to return to Fenway Park for shows in September

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

Music Pearl Jam FILE - Pearl Jam's lead vocalist Eddie Vedder performs in concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Nov. 3, 2011. Pearl Jam's forthcoming album shows the rockers are not mellowing with age. Vedder and other members of the band that began in Seattle in the early 1990s gave an advance listen of their 12th studio album to a select group of family, friends and industry insiders on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at the Troubadour club in the Los Angeles area. Vedder told the crowd the album is “our best work.” (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File) (Andre Penner/AP)

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

BOSTON — Attention Pearl Jam fans: The band will be returning to Fenway Park for two shows in September.

Pearl Jam will perform on Sept. 15 and Sept. 17 as part of its Dark Matter World Tour 2024, Fenway Park said in a social media post on Tuesday morning.

Known for its 1994 hit “Better Man,” the band will make its Boston stop along with other tour spots that include New York, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Chicago and Los Angeles.

For tickets, Pearl Jam is asking fans to register for their Dark Matter World Tour 2024 sale.

Registration does not guarantee access to the sale, according to the website.

“Some fans who register will be randomly selected to get access to the sale and the remainder will be placed on a waitlist. Access does not guarantee tickets, which are subject to availability,” the website states.


This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read