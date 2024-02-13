Attention fans: Pearl Jam to return to Fenway Park for shows in September

BOSTON — Attention Pearl Jam fans: The band will be returning to Fenway Park for two shows in September.

Pearl Jam will perform on Sept. 15 and Sept. 17 as part of its Dark Matter World Tour 2024, Fenway Park said in a social media post on Tuesday morning.

Known for its 1994 hit “Better Man,” the band will make its Boston stop along with other tour spots that include New York, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Chicago and Los Angeles.

For tickets, Pearl Jam is asking fans to register for their Dark Matter World Tour 2024 sale.

Registration does not guarantee access to the sale, according to the website.

“Some fans who register will be randomly selected to get access to the sale and the remainder will be placed on a waitlist. Access does not guarantee tickets, which are subject to availability,” the website states.

Just Announced: Pearl Jam returns to Fenway on Sept 15 & 17 on the Dark Matter World Tour 2024!



Register now for access to tickets: https://t.co/Km49SWXIaj pic.twitter.com/IwQXfFN8LG — Fenway Park (@fenwaypark) February 13, 2024





