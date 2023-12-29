Attention drivers: Massachusetts inspection stickers changing color in January

HAMILTON, Mass. — Massachusetts inspection stickers will change to a new color on Monday and police are urging drivers to take note of the impending switch.

The green stickers that were issued in 2023 will change over to red beginning on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, police in Hamilton, Massachusetts, reminded drivers.

In a Facebook post, the Hamilton Police Department wrote, “Quick! Take a look at the bottom corner of your windshield. If the inspection sticker is green like the one below, you only have a few more days to have your vehicle inspected and receive a current red sticker. After January 1st, that green sticker (or any other color besides red) is REALLY going to stand out.”

The department warned drivers to update their stickers or they may have an “unexpected interaction.”

