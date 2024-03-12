Arrest made in connection to deadly North Andover shooting, officials say

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A Haverhill man is under arrest, accused of a deadly shooting in North Andover on Sunday morning.

22-year-old Derick Moncion is charged with murder for the shooting and killing of 21-year-old Jaeby Ortix Ruiz, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say Ruiz was found dead in the area of Riverview Street in the early morning hours of March 10.

A warrant was issued, charging Moncion with the murder on Monday afternoon and he was taken into custody later that evening.

Moncion is expected to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Tuesday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing by members of the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the North Andover Police Department, Lawrence Police Department and Haverhill Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

