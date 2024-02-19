Apple: Putting wet iPhone in rice does more harm than good

If you ever accidentally submerge your iPhone in water, the age-old thought of putting the wet device in rice should no longer be considered a remedy, according to Apple.

In a new update on its support site, Apple warned users, “Don’t put your iPhone in a bag of rice...Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone,” the Metro first reported.

There is also a new iPhone feature that alerts users when their device is wet, according to the report.

Apple suggests the following tips if you get a liquid-detection warning on your phone:

If your iPhone has been exposed to liquid, unplug all cables and do not charge your device until it’s completely dry. Using accessories or charging when wet may damage your iPhone. Allow at least 5 hours before charging or connecting a Lightning or USB-C accessory.

To dry iPhone, tap it gently against your hand with the Lightning or USB-C connector facing down to remove excess liquid. Leave the device in a dry area with sufficient airflow. Placing the device in front of a fan blowing cool air directly into the Lightning or USB-C connector may help the drying process.

Do not dry your iPhone using an external heat source or insert a foreign object into the Lightning or USB-C connector such as a cotton swab or a paper towel.

Apple also advises to refrain from inserting a foreign object, such as a cotton swab or a paper towel, into the Lightning or USB-C connector.

For more, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group