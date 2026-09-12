Apple-picking season underway in Massachusetts: A look at orchards across the state

Apple-picking season is underway across Massachusetts, with dozens of orchards offering pick-your-own apples, hayrides, farm stands, and other fall attractions.

Here’s a look at some orchards offering apple picking this fall.

Tougas Family Farm in Northborough

With over 30 varieties of apples, Tougas Family Farm offers apple picking along with a large playground, a barnyard with farm animals, and tractor-pulled wagon rides through the orchards. Apple picking is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and until 5:30 p.m. on Fridays.

Honey Pot Hill Orchard in Stow

Founded in 1926, the farm is celebrating 100 years in business. Honey Pot Hill also offers classic hayrides and fresh homemade donuts. The farm is open daily for apple picking from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Smolak Farm in North Andover

The farm has been open for over 300 years and features a historic 1700s barn and scenic orchard slopes. Smolak Farm also has an animal area where visitors can see chickens, goats, sheep, and llamas. Apple picking is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

C.N. Smith Farm in East Bridgewater

Known for its pick-your-own apples and homemade apple cider donuts, the orchard features several apple varieties throughout the season. The farm is open for apple picking from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last orchard entrance at 3:30 p.m.

Westward Orchards in Harvard

Known for its farm-to-table dinner events and house-made cider donuts, Westward Orchards is a fourth-generation family farm spanning 275 acres. Apple picking is available daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Russell Orchards in Ipswich

The family-owned 120-acre fruit farm is open for apple picking on weekends and Monday holidays while in season. The owners are the second generation of Russells to farm the land. In addition to pick-your-own apples, Russell Orchards has an on-site winery open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brookfield Orchards in North Brookfield

Family-owned since 1918, Brookfield Orchards has bakery treats and a country store. The orchard grows more than 20 apple varieties and offers homemade apple dumplings along with other fall favorites. Pick-your-own apples begin around Labor Day weekend, and the farm is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tangerini’s Spring Street Farm in Millis

Visitors can pair apple picking with a meal at The Farmer’s Porch, the farm’s on-site restaurant, serving farm-to-table meals using produce grown on the property. The farm grows Ginger Gold, Macintosh, and Gala apples. Apple picking is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors should check with individual orchards before heading out, as picking conditions, available varieties, hours, and reservation requirements can change throughout the season.

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