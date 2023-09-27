Animal trainer to face criminal charges following death of North Reading family’s French bulldog

NORTH READING, Mass. — An animal trainer will face criminal charges in connection with the recent death of a North Reading family’s French bulldog, officials said.

The North Reading Police Department has obtained a criminal summons charging a 27-year-old Haddam, Connecticut, woman with larceny over $1,200 by false pretense and obstructing or misleading a police officer, according to Chief Mark Zimmerman.

The department launched an investigation into the Connecticut trainer, who WFSB-TV identified as Josephine Marie Ragland, on Sept. 16 after the Hanson family reported that their 3-year-old Frenchie, Charlie, hadn’t been returned following an agreed-upon training period, Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman said his department’s investigation revealed that Charlie died on or around Sept. 4, even though Ragland allegedly sent his owners photos of what was purported to be training after that date.

“North Reading Police subsequently determined that the trainer made numerous false or misleading statements to officers during interviews, for the purpose of hindering the investigation,” Zimmerman said in a statement. “Based on its investigations, North Reading Police have decided to seek a summons against the woman.”

A necroscopy performed by the University of Connecticut determined that Charlie was emaciated at the time of his death.

Ragland allegedly admitted that Charlie died but claimed he was hit by a car, according to WFSB-TV.

Ragland had previously been involved in several incidents in California, where she advertised dog training services online through Thumbtack, the news outlet reported.

Her case will be heard before a district court clerk magistrate at a later date.

