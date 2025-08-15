BOSTON — The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) has taken in 10 beagles from an overcrowded kennel in Northwestern Massachusetts, as part of a rescue operation involving 34 dogs.

The beagles, named after bagels such as Everything and Blueberry, were rescued from a home kennel in Franklin County. ARL is providing them with medical care and will put them up for adoption once they are ready.

Animal Rescue League of Boston takes in 10 beagles from overcrowded Franklin County shelter (Animal Rescue League of Boston)

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Team coordinated the rescue effort, responding to a call from local law enforcement.

The dogs’ owners surrendered them voluntarily, and an investigation into the overcrowding situation is currently underway. Overcrowding in animal kennels can lead to serious health concerns for both animals and humans.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is caring for 10 of the rescued beagles at its Boston facility, where they will receive veterinary and behavioral exams, as well as spay/neuter services.

The remaining beagles have been distributed to other organizations in New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts.

ARL is also building a new state-of-the-art facility to accommodate more animals in similar situations in the future.

The organization is asking for public donations to support the care of these animals, as the sudden influx has strained their resources.

The rescued beagles will require extensive care over the coming weeks to address any health and behavioral issues they may have developed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

